Government of Bolivia will carry out actions against climate crisis | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, stated this Friday that his government will build tents and solar dams to promote agricultural production in a context of effects in that sector due to climate change.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia’s GDP grows 4.28% in the third quarter of 2022

“Yesterday (Thursday) we have already approved that our Minister of Rural Development and Land, Remmy Gonzales) carry out a pilot program of solar tents to avoid the issue of frost,” he stressed in the municipality of Santiago de Andamarca, in Oruro, during the Act of delivery of 30 homes.

Similarly, the head of state indicated that “the climate crisis is affecting the entire region and the world“, and pointed out that it is the third year that the effect of La Niña has been faced, for which he urged to prepare for this situation.

We continue to improve the quality of life in our communities through access to basic services. Today in Challapata, #Orurowe delivered two modern Technified Irrigation Systems in Umamian and Cotaña respectively, and a Potable Water System in Morocoyo. pic.twitter.com/gmc0P0ruQU

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

February 3, 2023

Likewise, the dignitary indicated that the quality of life of the communities continues to be improved through access to basic services, with emphasis on the delivery of two modern Technified Irrigation Systems and a Drinking Water System.

“We are worried because the rains have been delayed, we are experiencing this throughout the country, throughout the region and the planet, this problem that the technicians of the international bureaucracy call climate change, but in reality, brothers, it is a climate crisis,” Luis said. Maple.

The delivery this Friday of 30 housing units in the municipality of Santiago de Andamarca required an investment of close to two million bolivianos (285,000 dollars), for the benefit of 150 people in the region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source