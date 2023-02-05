Panama begins vaccination with bivalent dose against Covid-19 | News

The Ministry of Health of Panama announced that vaccination against Covid-19 will begin on Saturday with the bivalent dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, which protects against the various variants of Sar Cov-2.

“We inform that as of this Saturday, February 4, the vaccination process will open to the entire population with the bivalent dose, which provides protection against the original variant and the Ómicron variants,” the health institution said.

In all health centers and posts designated by the Ministry, vaccination will be carried out for people over the age of 12, according to the Panamanian health portfolio.

The ministry urged not to lower your guard against the disease, which is why you will also be vaccinated with the bivalent dose at key points such as Metro stations, State institutions and private companies.

On December 23, the Panamanian entity authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years of age. Meanwhile, the report issued by the agency until January 28, Panama had reported 1,029,701 people positive for Covid-19.

Similarly, the Panamanian health ministry called a meeting on Friday to address another of the diseases in the country. Chaired by the Minister of Health, Ivette Berrío, topics such as the reinforcement of actions to counteract Malaria cases in Panama and control posts on access roads to endemic areas were addressed.

