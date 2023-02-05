Massacre leaves at least four dead in Magdalena, Colombia | News

Colombia registered a new massacre, when the murder of at least four people was reported on Friday in the municipality of Ciénega, department of Magdalena.

According to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), the deceased were attacked by unknown persons in the area known as Tucurinca in the municipality of Ciénega.

The Human Rights defense organization indicated that the workers of an illegal gold mine died after several subjects entered the place where they were sleeping, and shot them.

At least two more people were injured, of which one is in serious condition, so the death toll could increase in the next few hours.

Massacre #13 occurred in 2023

�� Date: 02/02/23

�� Place: Ciénaga, Magdalena.

The fatalities of the attack were identified by the authorities as Deiber Billares Tovar, Héctor de Jesús Pérez Bohórquez and Eduar Vertel. The fourth deceased has not yet been identified.

This would be the second massacre in the department of Magdalena as of 2023 in this area of ​​the country.

After confirming the new massacre in the region, the Colombian human rights defender, Lerber Dimas, urged the Government to review the conditions of the bilateral ceasefire agreed with illegal armed groups.

According to Indepaz’s balance sheet, this would be the 13th massacre recorded in Colombia this year.





