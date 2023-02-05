The death toll from forest fires in Chile rises to 13 | News

The number of deaths due to the more than 200 forest fires that plague south-central Chile increased on Friday to 13.

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) confirmed the number of deaths and added that 11 have been registered in the town of Santa Juana, in the Biobío region.

According to the authorities, to date the fires have left 22 injured, eight of them seriously, burned more than 47,000 hectares and destroyed 97 homes.

Of the 204 active fires in the country, 56 are out of control, bringing to mind the catastrophe that took place in that area at the beginning of 2017.

The Chilean regions of Biobío, Ñuble and La Araucanía are the most affected by the fires that have already caused the eviction of dozens of people from the municipalities affected by smoke and fire.

Given the magnitude of the 204 fires in the South American country, the Government decreed a state of catastrophe on Friday in the regions affected by the fire.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced that they will be carrying out patrols throughout the area affected by the fires.

The declaration of the state of catastrophe allows measures such as the provision of resources to control the emergency and go to the aid of those affected, restricting the use of military forces in this emergency situation.

The fires in Chile, unleashed in the midst of a wave of extreme heat and in the midst of a severe and prolonged drought, are 99 percent caused by human responsibility.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of two people linked to the generation of fires in the Biobío and La Araucanía regions.

