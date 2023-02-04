Alleged gang members killed in Haitian police operation | News

The Haitian Police (PNH) reported on Friday that seven suspected gang members were killed as part of the Tornado 1 operation, aimed at combating criminal violence that keeps the country in a situation of insecurity.

Police sources assured that a combined force of the PNH, the Temporary Anti-Gang Unit and other law enforcement agencies carried out an operation on January 27 in the areas of Torcel, Eddy One and Tapage, to locate and arrest influential members of the gang. Vitelhomme band.

The raid was intended to catch Yvelt Célestin, aka Tizo, and Jackson Onelus, known as Akoun, but instead Hervé Célestin (Tiblan M4), Wenskey Detournel and Luckner Berger were arrested on charges of criminal association.

Local media reports indicated that Noël Sanduno was arrested in Bos Repos and prosecuted for illegal possession of firearms, usurpation of title and use of falsified documentation. Members of the 400 Mawozo gang that operated in the Duval and Raquette areas were also killed.

A week after the police operation began, numerous assault weapons, pistols, and a freight truck used by criminal gangs were seized.

In recent days, the director of the Haitian Police, Frantz Elbé, affirmed that the police stations and specialized units with logistics and weapons would be reinforced and other measures would be adopted to shield the forces of order in their operations against organized crime.

The uniformed officer’s statements came after the murder of six police officers in Liancourt, Artibonite, which provoked violent protests by agents who blocked avenues and attacked the residences of the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, and Haiti’s main airport facilities.

The Haitian Police have also been the victim of gangster attacks, since so far in 2023 11 agents have died at the hands of gangs, although trade unions and human rights organizations assure that there have been 15.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



