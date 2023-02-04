Peruvian Congress blocks debate on early elections | News

The Congress of Peru postponed until August any type of discussion or debate to advance the general elections, neglecting one of the main demands of the participants in the demonstrations and mobilizations against the designated president Dina Boluarte.

Congress of Peru rejects new project to advance elections

The decision of the plenary session of Congress was made after the Constitutional Commission of the legislative body refused to debate an initiative presented by Dina Boluarte, which proposes to advance the presidential elections to next October.

At least 11 deputies from the congressional commission voted in favor of the proposal, ten voted against it and one abstained. As it is a constitutional reform, it must go to the plenary session and for this it needed to obtain 14 supports.

The Congressional Constitution Commission filed the Executive’s proposal for elections in 2023. To date, they have ruled out 4️⃣ initiatives on the subject.

Legislators who did not support the project argued that they had to defend democratic institutions and that this constitutional reform violates the rule of law.

The regulations of the Congress establish that a “same proposal” may not be presented “until the next annual period of sessions”, which begins at the end of July of each year.

In addition to the advance of the general elections, the demonstrators demand the dissolution of Congress and the holding of a constituent assembly.

Amid the demonstrations and protests in Peru, mobilizations are expected for Saturday in the capital, Lima, and in other parts of the country, while around 80 roadblocks remain active in seven regions of the country.

Protests have been going on in Peru since December 7, when Congress removed then-President Pedro Castillo and swore Boluarte in office. The police and military repression against the demonstrations has left more than 60 dead and hundreds injured.





