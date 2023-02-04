At least 153 journalists attacked during protests in Peru | Videos

Journalists have also been victims of police repression during the stage of protests against the Government of Peru since the beginning of January and the end of December, the union denounced in a statement.

The National Association of Journalists of Peru (ANP) indicated that 153 press workers have been attacked in the context of anti-government protests, most of them by police forces.

The ANP indicated that 94 attacks on journalists were registered in January during the coverage of social protests, this, added to last month’s register, gives a total of 153 attacks since December 7, the date on which the mobilizations began at the national level. .

Alert: during January we have registered 94 attacks on journalists during the coverage of social protests. This, added to last month’s record, gives a total of 153 attacks since December 7, the date on which the mobilizations began at the national level. pic.twitter.com/M14r9m3jV1

The data collected by the ANP’s Office for the Human Rights of Journalists (OFIP) show that in the month of January the greatest number of attacks were concentrated in Lima and that the most frequent attackers were police officers.

Among the most serious events is the death threat by the police against the photojournalist for the EFE agency, Aldair Mejía, in Juliaca (San Román, Puno) on January 7.

In this case, hours later, the photojournalist was hit by a pellet shot in the right leg, causing a bone fracture.

The arrest of four regional communicators from Puno was also recorded, during the police raid at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos – released 30 hours later.

In addition, the attack against the journalistic team of the information portal Wayka.pe, made up of Kevín Huamaní and Valia Aguirre, who were not only physically attacked by police officers, but also stripped of their work equipment, which were left inoperative.

On January 19, the day of the so-called “great national strike,” the ANP Human Rights Office recorded the highest number of attacks against journalists in one day: 19 attacks in a single day of protests.

This number exceeds the record of the 16 attacks that occurred on November 10, 2020, in the context of the protests in defense of democracy.

The ANP, through the OFIP, remains vigilant for the registration of attacks on men and women of the press, as well as to activate with public entities and civil society prevention, defense and action measures against the different attacks they may receive during its informative activity.





