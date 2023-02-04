Brazilian police start fourth operational phase against coup plotters | News

The Brazilian Federal Police began this Friday the fourth phase of the Lesa Patria operation directed against the coup leaders who participated last January 8 in the attacks against the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court, in the federal capital, Brasilia.

Through a statement, the Federal entity indicated that the investigations into these events continue and stressed that “the Lesa Patria operation becomes permanent, with periodic updates on the number of warrants issued, people captured and fugitives.”

After the approval by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) of this new police plan, an operation was carried out in the states of Rondonia, Goiás, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso and Sao Paulo, as well as in the Federal District.

In this sense, three preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and search warrants against suspects of perpetrating a coup d’état after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were executed.

Those allegedly involved are accused of the crimes of coup d’état, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, incitement to crime, criminal organization and the destruction of specially protected assets.

Regarding the events of January 8, the Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District (DF), Sandro Avelar, pointed out this Friday that the police forces in charge of containing coup attempts are being investigated to verify if they used the established methods to act in a such context.

“It is necessary to verify if the necessary means were used, the units with competence to deal with this type of demonstration, which apparently did not happen on January 8 and gave rise to these unfortunate events, which are under investigation,” he said.

On Friday, January 27, the third phase of the operation was carried out, after the STF issued arrest warrants against 11 suspects, as well as search warrants in 27 residences.

