Electoral silence and alcoholic ban begins in Ecuador | News

Due to the electoral processes that the country will experience next Sunday, as of this Friday, the sale, distribution and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Ecuador was prohibited, as well as the realization of political propaganda.

Electoral campaign ends in Ecuador for sectional elections

This was confirmed by the National Electoral Council of the Andean country, which also recalled that the Police join the controls that in this sense take place from today until next Monday, in compliance with the so-called Code of Democracy.

Likewise, the authorities informed that the sanction for failing to comply with this law is a fine of 225 dollars, which is equivalent to 50 percent of the Unified Basic Salary.

In the event that commercial premises break the dry law, they may be closed from ten to 30 days and will have a fine of up to 200 dollars.

In addition, since midnight this Thursday, the electoral silence that prevents candidates, parties, movements and political alliances from making propaganda began. This will last until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Within those 48 hours, the provincial delegations and the electoral boards in each jurisdiction, with the support of the precinct coordinators, the municipal authorities, the National Police, the Fire Department and the National Electricity Corporation will withdraw all electoral promotion from the electoral precincts in a perimeter of one hundred meters in all directions.

Despite these legal regulations, digital networks on Internet platforms will be exempt from the controls of the electoral authority.

In the February 5 elections, there are 13,450,047 Ecuadorians registered on the electoral roll, who will go to the polls to elect 5,697 authorities of the sectional governments, the seven members of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS), and say Yes or No to the referendum of eight questions to amend the Constitution.

