Denounced in Peru genocidal bill of indigenous peoples | News

The Inter-Ethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Jungle (Aidesep) and the Platform for the Protection of Peoples in Isolation and Initial Contact (Piaci) rejected on Thursday a bill that promotes the genocide of indigenous peoples in isolation and initial contact .

In a statement, the organizations specified that bill No. 3518/2022-CR was presented last November by a Fujimori congressman, Jorge Marante, and denounced that state and private actors are taking advantage of the crisis and protests in the country. to boost it without arousing opposition.

They assured that, if approved, it would generate the extermination of the Piaci, since it would give regional governments the power to revoke or extinguish existing indigenous reserves and prevent the creation of new ones, and would allow them to annul the official recognition of these communities.

They considered that this legislative initiative is unconstitutional, due to its regressive nature in terms of human rights.

They alerted that state and business actors mounted a campaign of spurious information to make believe that opening indigenous reserves for the Piaci would take away the territory and sources of subsistence to other indigenous communities, as well as to discredit Aidesep.

They pointed out that behind the spread of falsehoods are groups with strong economic interests, eager to exploit the natural resources of indigenous territories and destroy the Amazon.

Aidesep and the Piaci Platform recalled that the Peruvian State has so far recognized the existence of 25 Piaci, who have lived in the Amazon since before the creation of the current State, and opposed the denial of their rights “to life, integrity , health and territory”.

In addition, they urged their bases, the Ombudsman, civil society, the church and human rights guardianships to prevent the approval of this bill and not make way for the enrichment of a few “at the cost of the lives of thousands of more vulnerable compatriots”.

On the other hand, they stressed to the authorities and public officials that “their main constitutional obligation is the defense of the human person and their dignity, especially of the most vulnerable groups of the population.”

Adesep represents nine regional organizations, 109 federations and 2,439 communities of native peoples. For its part, the Piaci Platform is made up of ORAU and Orpio (Aidesep representations in Ucayali and eastern Peru, respectively), the Native Federation of the Madre de Dios River (Fenamad), the Machiguenga Council of the Urubamba River (Comaru) and the Regional Coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples of Atalaya (Corpiaa).

