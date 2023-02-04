Uruguayan agriculture experiences millions in losses due to drought | News

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (MGAP) of Uruguay pointed out this Thursday that the agricultural sector of that country faces large losses due to the severe drought and could stop entering this year around 1,175 million dollars as a result of that situation.

Drought damages Uruguay’s agricultural sector

During a presentation before the Permanent Commission of Parliament, the head of said portfolio, Fernando Mattos, pointed out that the drought will cause a considerable decrease in the production of cattle, milk and agricultural products.

Mattos stressed that from the complex situation created by the lack of rainfall, the sectoral Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could experience a decrease of 1.7 percent.

Specifically, dairy production could lose around 100 million dollars this year due to the low availability of pastures, the predicted 5 percent drop in milk remittance, in addition to the increase in additional costs due to supplementation of the won.

Likewise, the scarce availability of pastures also affects the livestock sector, directly impacting the weight of the animals. Together with reduced childbearing rates, this will cause an estimated loss of $440 million.

He said that the forecasts point to a loss for agriculture of 490 million when the impacts of the drought are expected to decrease harvests by more than one million tons compared to last year.

In forestry, the fires also threaten a positive context and 800 hectares have already been affected so far this year.

