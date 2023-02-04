Peruvian Foreign Minister recognizes non-criminal origin of the protests | News

The Minister of Foreign Relations of Peru, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, acknowledged this Thursday that the Government of Dina Boluarte does not have evidence that the demonstrations in the country are promoted by criminal groups, as the designated president insists.

With her statement, the chancellor contradicted the designated president regarding the origin of the protests calling for Boluarte’s resignation, the advancement of general elections to 2023, the closure of Congress and a Constituent Assembly.

Boluarte has repeatedly insisted that the protesters are organized by alleged drug trafficking groups, the illegal mining industry, and has gone so far as to say Bolivia-based political activists.

Despite his acknowledgment, Gervasi insisted that “evidence” would be found showing the protesters’ ties to criminal groups. He did not explain how they would find such evidence.

On the other hand, the Ombudsman of Peru reported that on this day, until 5:00 p.m. (local time), mobilizations and concentrations were registered in the provinces of Arequipa, Andahuaylas, La Convención, Cusco, Yauli, Metropolitan Lima, Tambopata, Puno , San Román, Carabaya, Azángaro, Chucuito, Lampa, Yunguyo and Sandia.

In addition, the entity indicated that blockades were also reported in 25 provinces, including Chanchamayo, Metropolitan Lima, Huamanga, Lucanas, Chincheros, Andahuaylas, Cotabambas, La Convención, Anta, Espinar, Quispicanchi, Canchis, Melgar, Tambopata, Carabaya, Azángaro, Lampa, San Román, Huancané, Moho, Puno, El Collao, Chucuito, Puerto Inca and Satipo.

The protesters have insisted that they will continue with the mobilizations in the country until the designated president resigns, despite the strong military and police repression that have left, so far, more than 60 deaths.

The day before, Boluarte said that his “resignation is not at stake. I know that there is a small group that is generating violence and chaos that, by way of blackmail, requests my resignation. We are not going to give in to that political blackmail and anarchist who wants to lead the country to the crisis”.

Sectors of the population have called for new mobilizations in the country to reiterate their demands and demand justice for the victims of the repression against peaceful protests.

