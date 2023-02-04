Four deaths from forest fires in Chile confirmed | News

The Minister of the Interior of Chile, Carolina Tohá, reported this Friday that four people died from the fires that affect the regions of Ñuble and Biobío, in the center of the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chile reports 39 forest fires and seven evacuated communes

At a press conference, the head of the portfolio said that the four fatalities were traveling in two vehicles, one on the main road and the other on a secondary road in the areas affected by the flames.

Likewise, it confirmed that the deaths occurred in the Catirai sector, belonging to the Santa Juana commune in the Biobío region, and also specified that “in one case they were burned because they were hit by fire; in the other, they suffered an accident , probably trying to escape the fire.”

�� #NOW | Authorities, headed by the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, provide new information on the situation of forest fires. follow the transmission

— SENAPRED (@Senapred)

February 3, 2023

In this sense, he also reported that 107 homes in Biobío and Ñuble have been damaged, and so far some 205 people have been in shelters and 12 victims.

Minister Tohá asked not to speculate about the origin of the fire, but assured “that 99 percent of fires are generated by human action, whether voluntary or involuntary, it is not something that nature generates, nature generates favorable conditions, but it has there must be a person who triggers the start of the fire”.

Given the accidents, the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, decreed a “State of Constitutional Exception of Catastrophe” for Biobío and Ñuble, in order to fight the fires and deploy all protection resources for citizens.

For its part, the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) reported that several towns in these regions have been evacuated since Wednesday, and according to statistics, the damages reach more than 7,300 hectares of Biobío and Ñuble.

Likewise, Senapred ordered the evacuation of the El Almendro and Tolpan sectors, in the Renaico de La Araucanía commune, where several fires are recorded simultaneously.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source