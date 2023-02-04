Argentine Government extends Fair Prices program | News

The Argentine Government announced this Friday the extension of the Fair Prices program, referring to cost control in a context where an inflationary rebound is reported in the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protesters demand democratization of the judiciary in Argentina

“Together with the Secretary of Commerce, Matias Tombolini and representatives of the business and union sectors, we announce the expansion of the Fair Prices Program, which at this stage establishes a guideline of 3.2 percent monthly average in around 50,000 products until June 30,” pointed out the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

The agreement was reached with more than 480 producing and marketing companies, and the expansion of the program includes the prices of the school basket and private schools throughout the South American country.

As Sergio Massa said: we must be part of the solution and not the problem. Fair Prices began a process of agreements to control inflation. I am glad that a new stage has begun to continue recovering the value of the income of each Argentine. pic.twitter.com/QGJH1QlUEY

– Daniel Arroyo (@LicDanielArroyo)

February 3, 2023

“There are almost 50,000 products that from February 1 to June 30 will only increase by 3.2 percent per month,” Sergio Massa reaffirmed, adding that this represents “86 percent of the products that Argentines consume.”

Likewise, the head of the portfolio specified that “as was seen in the first stage of the program, there are 2,000 products that will continue to have a fixed price, which is what allows the worker to take care of his salary when choosing on the gondola of the Supermarket”.

Among the products are small household appliances, medicines, footwear, textiles, motorcycles, bicycles, cell phones, industrial supplies, clothing, among others.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source