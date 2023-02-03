Government intervention concludes in the Federal District, Brazil | News

This Tuesday ends the federal intervention on public security in the Federal District (DF), decreed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after the anti-democratic acts that occurred on January 8, which resulted in the invasion and vandalism against the headquarters of the three powers in Brazil.

The federal administration lasted 23 days. The Ministry of Justice decided not to extend the intervention once the initially stipulated period had expired. In its territory, is the federal capital of Brazil, Brasilia, which is also the seat of the Government of the Federal District

On different occasions, the comptroller appointed by the federal government, Ricardo Cappelli, said he had “full confidence” in the DF security forces and that he approved the appointment of federal delegate Sandro Avelar for the post of Secretary of Security, made by the governor interim, Celina Leon.

���� The Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), Ricardo Cappelli, declared this terça-feira (31) or the end of federal intervention in the capital of the country, which from February 1 will be under the control of the authorities again of the Federal District.

In recent statements, Cappelli said he was confident that Avelar has the necessary requirements for the position, to lead and plan the actions planned for the coming days, which includes the security scheme for the inauguration, on February 1, of the new parliamentarians in Congress.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said last week that he does not intend to extend the intervention because there is no longer a constitutional cause for such a measure.

The first great test of the resumption of public security in the DF will take place this Wednesday), when 27 senators and 513 federal deputies elected or re-elected in October 2022 take office in the National Congress.

The president of the STF, Rosa Weber, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, requested special attention at this time to avoid new attacks.

In addition, the two Chambers will elect the board of directors for the next biennium. The Judiciary also resumes the activities of the year on this same day. Cappelli reported last week that the security plan for these events is similar to the one used at Lula’s inauguration on January 1.

Last Friday, Cappelli presented the report on the operational failures that led to the coup attempt on January 8.

The document gathers photos, images, memoranda, letters and information from the entire process related to the coup camp at the Army Headquarters (QG) and the preparatory acts for the anti-democratic attacks that shook the country’s capital.

One of the points highlighted in the report is that the DF Public Security Secretariat received information from the intelligence area about the high probability of violent acts in the capital two days before the attacks.

At that time, the portfolio was headed by Anderson Torres, former minister of former President Jair Bolsonaro and who returned to the DF Government at the invitation of Governor Ibaneis Rocha, currently dismissed from office.





