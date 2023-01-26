Latin America

Chile registers more than 2,300 new cases of Covid-19 in one week | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Chilean Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported this Wednesday that 2,366 new Covid-19 infections were registered and three deaths from the disease in one week.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Chile extends state of exception in Viña del Mar

In its official information, the entity specified the existence of 4,721 active cases, of which 130 people are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 87 require invasive mechanical ventilation.

“According to today’s report, of the 2,366 new cases of COVID-19, 1,613 correspond to symptomatic people and 156 do not present symptoms,” said the text, which also names the regions of O’Higgins, Antofagasta, Coquimbo and Ñuble as those with the highest positivity in the last week.

On the other hand, the Minsal stated that the percentage of positivity is 9.09 percent and that the total number of recovered amounts to 5,022,095.

With these data, the entity specified that the country has so far accumulated a total of 5,108,929 confirmed cases of the disease, while the number of deaths increased to 63,692.

The day before, the city of Santiago (capital) hosted a regional meeting to address the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on health systems and mental health, and was attended by ministers and vice ministers from Colombia, Argentina , Ecuador, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic.

The Chilean Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera, said that her government is working to reduce waiting times in hospitals, prioritize mental health aggravated during the pandemic, and move towards a universal system where primary care plays a fundamental role.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Resignation of Peru’s Production Minister, Sandra Belaunde | News

2 hours ago

Presidents of Venezuela and Cuba hold a working meeting | News

3 hours ago

Nicaragua: we must keep up the fight against hegemonic actions | News

5 hours ago

Disseminate health notice for detection of human rabies in Mexico | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.