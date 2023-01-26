Chile registers more than 2,300 new cases of Covid-19 in one week | News

The Chilean Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported this Wednesday that 2,366 new Covid-19 infections were registered and three deaths from the disease in one week.

In its official information, the entity specified the existence of 4,721 active cases, of which 130 people are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 87 require invasive mechanical ventilation.

“According to today’s report, of the 2,366 new cases of COVID-19, 1,613 correspond to symptomatic people and 156 do not present symptoms,” said the text, which also names the regions of O’Higgins, Antofagasta, Coquimbo and Ñuble as those with the highest positivity in the last week.

On the other hand, the Minsal stated that the percentage of positivity is 9.09 percent and that the total number of recovered amounts to 5,022,095.

With these data, the entity specified that the country has so far accumulated a total of 5,108,929 confirmed cases of the disease, while the number of deaths increased to 63,692.

The day before, the city of Santiago (capital) hosted a regional meeting to address the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on health systems and mental health, and was attended by ministers and vice ministers from Colombia, Argentina , Ecuador, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic.

The Chilean Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera, said that her government is working to reduce waiting times in hospitals, prioritize mental health aggravated during the pandemic, and move towards a universal system where primary care plays a fundamental role.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



