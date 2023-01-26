Nicaragua: we must keep up the fight against hegemonic actions | News

Report This Content

The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada, asserted this Wednesday the importance of maintaining the fight against the hegemonic imperial actions that violate the rights of the peoples.

Nicaragua reiterates the importance of regional unity

“The important thing is to persistently maintain, to prevail in the fight to demand what we consider a right of our countries, of our peoples to put an end to the hegemonic imperial actions that have always been violating the rights of our peoples and the sovereignty of our States”, he said in an exclusive interview for teleSUR.

The Minister of Foreign Relations expressed that the permanent fight should be maintained “against those actions that are aggressive, that are really illegal, that affect all our countries.”

“The United States (USA) always maneuvers and seeks to take advantage of all situations, they can even seek dialogue and conversations, but we already know that their objective is to obtain advantages and benefits from these relationships and from those positions” , narrowed.

In addition, he reiterated that they have always promoted respect, compliance, and “focusing our behavior as a State, as a Government, within the framework of international law, of the Charter of the United Nations on those aspects that make the right of States to prevail.” non-interference, to non-intervention, to condemn all illegal and arbitrary unilateral measures”.

On the other hand, Moncada highlighted the relevance of regional unity and integration, recalling that it is the dream of the Liberator Simón Bolívar to “create the great homeland of Latin America” ​​and that in the sum of the wills, identities and objectives it is that they will be able to achieve the goals that are proposed.

After his participation in the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), held the day before in Argentina, the foreign minister explained that “we are clear that they are complex principles and values, difficult given the heterogeneity that exists in the countries of Celac; that is why a principle that Celac has must be seen, analyzed and in some way make it as solid as possible of unity in diversity”.

“The fight is complex, difficult and we all have to do the maximum possible, to make Celac prevail, regardless of the fact that we are already clear that, from the moment of its creation, the US sought how to block it, how to torpedo it, how to obstruct the sum of 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean remain and are sustained with the objective of strengthening unity, integrity, at the same time also identity, identity of patriot of this hemisphere (…) because in unity there is strength”, said.

Regarding the initiative of Argentina and Brazil for a common currency, he reaffirmed that Nicaragua supports everything that contributes to unity, “that is positive for our interests, that strengthens our sovereignty, dignity, and our economic freedom as well.”

“To the extent that we become independent in our economy, in our currency, creating an integral system, as far as possible, from the member countries of Celac, obviously we will also walk, transforming and contributing to change, to the transformation of a new international order, a new international economic order to gradually end the imperial hegemonism of the United States and strengthen what is the pluripolarity, the multicentric existence, of the international order, including the financial economic order”, he specified.

Likewise, the foreign minister assured that it is good to carry out exchanges of experiences and positive practices between organizations in the region, taking into account the differences and what can be contributed to various problems.

“The important thing is always the intercommunication, the exchanges, the discussion and the debate of those who are members, in this case of Celac, to see what can be more feasible,” he said.

