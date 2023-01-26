Colombian President Rejects Delivery of Russian Weapons to Ukraine | News

Report This Content

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced on Tuesday that the United States government proposed that he deliver to Ukraine the previously acquired Russian-made military equipment, which was rejected.

Colombia proposes to CELAC to specify integration plans

Within the framework of the Celac Summit, the president explained that the war materiel was not purchased by his government, before “Russian military materiel was purchased: helicopters, etc., for their own purposes within the country. This materiel is there It has maintenance problems”.

In this sense, he pointed out that the head of the US Southern Command, Laura Richardson, as well as other government representatives “told me that given the impossibility of maintaining it in an active state, they would do it and send it to Ukraine.”

���� The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, reported that the US ���� proposed to Colombia to supply Ukraine with its Russian-made military equipment. Petro rejected the proposal pic.twitter.com/Knffc6O00H

— Jorge Gestoso (@JorgeGestoso)

January 25, 2023

Based on this, the head of state specified that the offer was rejected while expressing that “our Constitution has peace as an order in the international arena. It will remain as scrap metal in Colombia.”

“We are not on anyone’s side. We are for peace. For this reason, not one unit of Russian military equipment, regardless of the conditions it is in on our territory, will be used in this conflict,” Petro said.

President @petrogustavo He announced that Colombia will not deliver Russian weapons to the United States to be delivered to Ukraine, assuring that he is concerned about the attacks. Adding that he is not with any, his government is betting on La Paz. pic.twitter.com/gwIDX935O3

— Ingrid Karina Soler (@ingridsoler)

January 24, 2023

Last week, Richardson affirmed during a conference of the so-called Atlantic Council think tank that Washington maintains contact with several Latin American countries with the aim of exchanging Russian weapons for American ones.

For his part, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, emphasized that Moscow is closely following these interventionist attempts by the US, meanwhile, he stressed the legal and legal restrictions on any supply to third countries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



