Government decides to militarize the region of Puno, in southern Peru | News

The Government of Peru extended the validity of the mandatory social immobilization in the department of Puno for 10 calendar days as of this Wednesday, January 25, for which all people must remain at home from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. following, while sending troops to the region.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Police repression of a large march in Peru leaves several injured and detained

The measure is complementary to the state of emergency imposed on January 15 due to the escalation of social conflict in Puno, which also included the regions of Lima, Callao and Cusco.

This announcement occurs when one of the most violent days took place this Tuesday in the historic center of Lima, hours after the designated president, Dina Boluarte, asked the protesters for a national truce, to start a dialogue.

After saying that “Puno is not Peru”, Dina Boluarte sends hundreds of soldiers to this region of the country. It looks like a parade for war and the people the enemy. Most of the fatalities from the protests are from Puno. pic.twitter.com/a4c4Lk635C

– Tatiana Pérez (@Tatiana_teleSUR)

January 25, 2023

Strong confrontations have been a constant in the midst of anti-government marches in this South American country, demonstrations calling for the resignation of Boluarte, the immediate holding of elections and the dissolution of Congress.

While Boluarte responded to the foreign press and warned that Puno was not Peru (for which he later apologized), hundreds of soldiers moved on a campaign march towards the city of Puno through the hills of the Laraqueri district.

The uniformed men who traveled in military units and private buses came from various battalions from the Tacna and Moquegua barracks.

#PulsoRegionalCusco Government decides to militarize the Altiplano – Puno region. Army contingent moves. According to local media, there was a moment of tension. Dina Boluarte did not mention this measure in her conference with the foreign press. She rather said “Puno is not Peru” pic.twitter.com/oJsIgAe4HP

– DerechosHumanosSinFronteras (@dhsfcusco)

January 25, 2023

On the other hand, the Prosecutor of Peru opened an investigation against the Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, for the alleged commission of a crime of functional acts by the police operation organized on the campus of the University of San Marcos (UNMSM), in Lima. , last Saturday.

“The National Prosecutor opens a preliminary investigation against Vicente Romero, Minister of the Interior, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of omission of functional acts, to the detriment of the State, due to the events that occurred at the UNMSM facilities on January 21.”

Faced with this climate of repression in Peru, a group of 46 lawyers will present a complaint at the International Court in The Hague against President Boluarte, for more than 60 deaths registered in the protests demanding her resignation, especially in the south of the country.

PERUVIAN OLIGARCHY MILITARIZES PUNO

Most of the fatalities resulting from the brutal repression, by the puppet government of Peru, are from the Puno region. Yesterday he deployed the army as if he were going to war. International organizations keep a shameful silence. pic.twitter.com/4jj6bYK1bg

– Ecuador Popular Press Network (@rpp_ec)

January 25, 2023

The resigning spokesperson, Clara Salinas Quispe, specified that the complaint will be for the charge of crimes against humanity committed through a systematic policy of repression in the protests that began last December and in a second wave that has been in place since January 4. latest.

The complaint includes Prime Minister Alberto Otárola and the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, General Manuel Gómez de la Torre. Also former Interior Ministers César Cervantes and Víctor Rojas and extreme right-wing congressmen Jorge Montoya and Patricia Chirinos, among others.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

