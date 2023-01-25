Registered attacks between gangs north of the Haitian capital | News

Report This Content

Haitian armed groups continued their attacks on Wednesday in Cul de Sac, north of Port-au-Prince, while local testimonies reported at least five fatalities and several injuries.

National media reported that recent clashes between the gangs were recorded in the town of Canaán in Croix-des-Bouquets, leaving five dead, including the former Aigle-Noir Atletic Club footballer, Josué Jean-Pierre.

In this sense, the gangs also set fire to houses, forcing the displacement of hundreds of people trying to reach the center of the capital when the number one national highway is interrupted.

After the withdrawal of the police forces last Sunday, the violent situation worsened, paralyzing all services such as public transport, schools and the few health centers.

From this, the neighborhoods of Jerusalem, ONA-Ville, Corail are practically empty of residents while clashes are reported every day, as well as diversions of merchandise convoys.

For her part, the UN special envoy to Haiti, Hélène La Lime, pointed out this day that kidnappings have doubled compared to last year, meanwhile, she regretted that armed groups rape women and children to spread fear.

Between April and May 2022, clashes between the 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan gangs in Cul de Sac left 200 dead, 87 houses burned and 158 orphaned children.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



