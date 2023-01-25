Lula reiterates in Uruguay his intention to strengthen Mercosur | News

Report This Content

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, arrived in Uruguay this Wednesday and met with his counterpart, Luis Lacalle Pou, to strengthen commercial ties and friendship.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Lula highlights value of integration of Latin America

The head of state was received at the air terminal by Vice Foreign Minister Nicolás Albertoni and then went to the presidential residence of Suárez y Reyes, where he was received by Lacalle at 12:30 local time.

After the private meeting they held, they offered statements to the accredited press, at which time Lula expressed that he believes in multilateralism, wants to strengthen the Common Market of the South (Mercosur) and from that integrationist bloc finalize a trade agreement with China.

Uruguay has expressed interest in advancing separately on a possible Free Trade Agreement with Beijing. Lula considered this claim fair and appreciated that President Lacalle wishes to promote the interests of his people and his economy.

He wondered what the Mercosur countries need to do to make the block more flexible and modernize, as well as to identify what must be done to renew it. He also considered it very necessary for Mercosur to reach an agreement with the European Union.

My relationship as chef de Estado has no ideological vision. The presidents don’t need to think like me, they don’t like me from a personal point of view. The relationship between state chefs must have respect for the sovereignty of each country and the interest of doing well for the people.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

January 25, 2023

Among other issues, he stated that Brazil also aspires to strengthen the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and the Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

He recalled that his country defends a new global governance, focused on preserving the common home of humanity, and urged Uruguay to join the effort to ensure that the United Nations increasingly take into account the positions of Latin America and the Caribbean regarding this and other global problems.

According to local media, Lacalle Pou expressed that he left the meeting with Lula optimistic, who discussed the relationship between Uruguay and Brazil within Mercosur and the need for different infrastructure works for the benefit of both countries.

“We are going to create a technical team to see what we really want or need from our relationship with China,” announced the Uruguayan president.

Lula and Lacalle Pou participated the day before in the VII Celac Summit, held in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, after which the Brazilian president traveled to Montevideo.

It is expected that in the afternoon Lula will receive recognition from the Mayor of that city for his contribution to caring for the environment, which will be given to him by the Mayor, Carolina Cosse.

Later, he will visit former Uruguayan President José Mujica and former Vice President Lucía Topolasnky at their residence in the Rincón del Cerro neighborhood, on the outskirts of Montevideo.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

