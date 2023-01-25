Nicaragua reiterates the importance of regional unity | News

Report This Content

The Government of Nicaragua reiterated on Tuesday the importance of unity among the countries of the region in the framework of the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada read a message sent to the summit by President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.

“The union, which must mark these other hours, times, for new memories of freedom, dignity, fraternity and absolute repudiation of foreign intervention, in any form; of aggressions, invasions, interference… to blockades and economic wars… to what they call sanctions that are nothing more than greater aggressions, all illegal,” he said.

In addition, he explained that they have priorities and know how to defend life “in terms of climate change and its consequences; in terms of the relentless fight against poverty; in terms of the continuous combat against terrorism, coups, drug trafficking, organized crime and all the plagues that come to us from other worlds”.

“We have absolute priorities, such as the union of Our America, fulfilling the dream, the aspirations, the prophecies, the visions, the mandates of the great ones, who have marked out the path and destiny that we as legendary peoples deserve, and we must continue building” , he detailed.

He emphasized that everything that “opposes the future, the luminous horizon of our peoples, where we do not allow more looting of our own natural and cultural resources, must be resisted and rejected.”

“And where the genocide that the colonialist powers imposed on us over the centuries is not only denounced, but it becomes a battle hymn against criminal wars, and songs that demand peace, peace, peace,” he said.

On the other hand, he added that he joins the initiatives that propose unity to triumph over those who seek division.

“Nicaragua, a simple, industrious, creative, indefatigable, hard-working people, victor of all forms of death, joins everything that proposes unity to triumph over those who have always used the weapons of division, the desire for control, the abuse , authoritarianism,” he said.

Likewise, he assured that the world needs justice and peace, as well as respectful and supportive cooperation, as well as the capacity for coexistence.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



