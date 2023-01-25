Venezuelan President receives credentials from the Spanish Ambassador | News

Latin America

Venezuelan President receives credentials from the Spanish Ambassador

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Tuesday at the Miraflores Palace the credentials of the new ambassador of Spain in the South American country, Ramón Santos Martínez.

In this way, the reestablishment of relations between Venezuela and Spain was sealed, after in 2020 the Spanish Government removed its ambassador in Caracas and did not name a successor.

The delivery of credentials by the representative of Spain in the country is the result of the pledged word of President Nicolás Maduro, who appointed the diplomat Coromoto Godoy as Venezuelan ambassador to the European country.

I received the Letters of Credence from the Designated Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez. We continue to strengthen and deepen ties of cooperation and respect. Let’s go ahead! pic.twitter.com/lVXDGLTa5V

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)
January 24, 2023

Martínez was appointed by Spain at the end of December last year, and until then he had served as Chargé d’Affaires at the Spanish embassy in Venezuela since November 2020.

After the meeting, the president expressed through his account on the social network Twitter that “we continue to strengthen and deepen ties of cooperation and respect.”

Prior to the meeting with the Venezuelan president, the new Spanish ambassador was received at the Miraflores Palace by the Vice Minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

