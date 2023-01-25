Drought damages Uruguay’s agricultural sector | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries (MGAP) of Uruguay, Fernando Mattos warned on Tuesday that the drought is affecting the country in different agricultural activities.

“This is the third year of drought in a row and the water reserves of even those who were more farsighted have been depleted. This is a crisis that affects the entire society”, reflected the Uruguayan manager.

According to the note issued by the Ministry, Fernando Mattos stated that if it does not rain in the coming weeks there will begin to be a degree of irreversibility that will affect all productive sectors.

In the same way, he specified that “the lower volume of production implies an increase in prices and less employment in the entire production chain”, while insisting that this situation affects breeding cattle.

Fernando Mattos argued that due to this problem “the animal does not cycle”, and if it reaches 10 or 15 percent of procreation, then there will be some 300,000 fewer head of cattle that would be available.

On January 18, Obras Sanitarias del Estado issued a statement urging responsible use of water in order to reserve the resource, “due to the constant decline in the natural water source.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



