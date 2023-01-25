Celac reaffirms commitment to regional integration | News

Report This Content

The heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) reaffirmed this Tuesday their commitment to the integration and unity of the region, after the celebration of the VII summit held in Argentina.

In the Buenos Aires Declaration, which contains 28 pages, the authorities stated that their purpose is for “Latin America and the Caribbean to be fully aware of its projection as a community of sovereign nations, capable of deepening consensus on issues of common interest and contribute to the well-being and development of the region, as well as to the urgent overcoming of poverty and existing inequalities and inequities”.

The authorities highlighted the full validity of the proclamation on Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, stressing its commitment to democracy, promotion, protection and respect for human rights.

“Respect for territorial integrity, non-intervention in the internal affairs of States, and the defense of sovereignty, as well as the promotion of justice and the maintenance of international peace and security,” the text refers to.

On the other hand, they reiterated their commitment to progress in regional political, economic, social and cultural unity and integration, and to continue working together for sustainable development to face the health crisis and the consequences caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.

Likewise, they renewed their disposition to coordinate the necessary tasks in the attention of various problems that affect the region, such as environmental matters.

“We renew our willingness to work in a coordinated and concerted manner with the objective that international climate action is reaffirmed as a global priority, in the current context of multiple crises,” they said.

In turn, they celebrated the fact that Brazil has rejoined Celac and that it has been present at the summit as a sign of commitment “to unity and joint work in the region.”

Finally, they valued the work carried out by Argentina during its pro tempore Presidency and saluted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which will now be in office, “the first country in the English-speaking Caribbean to assume this responsibility,

We assure our full support and we wish you success in the performance of said

function”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



