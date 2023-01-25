Presidents of Cuba and Brazil hold meeting in Argentina | News

Report This Content

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, held a meeting this Tuesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, within the framework of the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Cuba rejects the interventionist role of the OAS in Latin America

“In an affectionate meeting with brother President Lula, I reiterated my joy for Brazil‘s return to Celac,” the Cuban president said on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the Caribbean leader reiterated the Cuban will to continue strengthening the historic bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest.

In affectionate meeting with brother president @LulaOficialI reiterated my joy for the return of #Brazil to #CELAC.

We share the desire to strengthen bilateral relations in spheres of mutual interest, in accordance with the historical ties of friendship between our peoples. pic.twitter.com/mVlo5sQzms

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

January 25, 2023

In the meeting, the head of state of the largest of the Antilles showed his support for his Brazilian counterpart after the recent coup attempts and the assaults on the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches.

This was the first meeting between Díaz-Canel and Lula since the latter assumed the Presidency of the South American nation, on January 1.

The Brazilian president condemned in recent days the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than 60 years.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



