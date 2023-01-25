Police repression of a large march in Peru leaves several injured and detained | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Peruvian security forces violently repressed the protesters who participated in the great national march held in the streets of downtown Lima on Tuesday, with a balance of several injured and detained.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Demonstrations against the Peruvian president continue

Independent media and organizations, such as Coordinadora 14N (@coordinadora14n), denounced on their social networks the way in which police officers fired pellets and tear gas bombs against the participants in the protest that demanded the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte.

The sources counted at least four people who were treated by first aid brigades for injuries with pellets, while they warned that there were at least six detainees in a nearby police station.

#Alert

Injuries from pellets continue to be registered, the first aid brigades have been providing support, likewise, we are alerted to 6 detainees at the Cotabambas police station. pic.twitter.com/zR3CFxLazW

— Coordinator 14N (@coordinadora14n)

January 25, 2023

The user of the Twitter network Alex Febrero (@AlexFebrero_) documented the “brutal repression in front of Clínica Internacional, Alfonso Ugarte. The protesters were advancing in a peaceful manner. There is a wounded person.”

He added that in Plaza San Martín, in the center of Lima, there were more injuries.

Despite the police operations, thousands of Peruvians persist in demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, early elections for 2023 and the release of the ousted president Pedro Castillo.

Since the mobilizations began on December 7 in Peru, more than 60 people have been counted dead, 46 during the actions of security forces.

Despite the fact that the repression of the protests by the security forces has been documented, the designated president assured that the protesters themselves are responsible for the violence in the country.

“There are videos where one of the men who are in the march apparently grabs a guaraca and it is not a slingshot, it is a weapon that shoots and kills the compañero who is next to him or from a private property a shot goes out and kills someone who is at the protest. It is not the police who are shooting,” said Boluarte.

President of Honduras expresses her solidarity with Castillo

This Tuesday and from Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, where the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) was held, the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, expressed solidarity with Castillo, who has been arrested since 7 last December accused of alleged rebellion.

“We condemn the coup d’état in Peru and the aggression to which the Peruvian people are subjected. Our solidarity with the legitimate and elected President Pedro Castillo and we order his immediate release,” said the Honduran president.

Within this framework, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after issuing a condemnation of the police repression against protesters in Peru, urged the member states of Celac to sign an agreement to demand the freedom of Pedro Castillo.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report