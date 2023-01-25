Latin America

The death toll from cholera in Haiti rises to 511 | News

The Haitian Ministry of Public Health and Population reported Tuesday that 15 deaths from cholera had been recorded in the last few hours, bringing the death toll from that disease to 511.

Haiti closes to 500 deaths from cholera outbreak in four months

According to the most recent bulletin of the health portfolio, of the 15 new deaths, 10 were registered in hospitals and five in popular sectors.

The agency mentioned that since the appearance of the most recent outbreak four months ago, the confirmed cases are 19,378 and the suspected cases exceed 25,000.

Although these figures could be higher since many of the cases are not notified to the health system or do not go to a medical center, according to a report by teleSUR correspondent in the Dominican Republic, Deisy Toussaint.

Children from one to four years of age are the most affected by this disease, the ministry added.

The lack of drinking water, the difficulty of movement due to fear of armed gangs and the extreme weather conditions are the main causes of the spread of cholera, a disease caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium that affects the intestines after ingesting water or food. contaminated.

The presenting symptoms are acute diarrhea that leads to dehydration, which can cause death in a matter of hours.

Haitian health personnel have been working on an oral vaccination campaign against cholera since last December, when with the support of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) the country received around 1.17 million doses of the vaccine.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

