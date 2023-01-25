Latin America

They decide to try Jeanine Áñez by ordinary means in Bolivia | News

The Bolivian justice system determined this Tuesday that the former de facto president Jeanine Áñez should be tried by ordinary means and not in a trial of responsibility in parliament after the deaths that occurred during the coup against Evo Morales in 2019.

The First Criminal Court of Instruction of El Alto, in La Paz, affirmed that Añez should not have privileges because he assumed the presidency of Bolivia through illegal means.

Likewise, he asserted that the final decision will be determined by the supreme court of justice because the case is in the appeal stage by the defense.

Judge Marco Amaru rejected the request of the Citizen Community Bench (CC) for the Senkata case to be transferred to parliament for a trial of responsibilities and declared himself competent to prosecute Áñez in the ordinary way.

The Senkata case refers to the events that occurred in November 2019, when police and Armed Forces agents murdered 10 people and left 31 other people with gunshot wounds who were protesting against the coup.

In June 2022, a sentence was issued for the case called Coup d’état II, where Áñez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes of breach of duty and resolutions contrary to the Constitution.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

