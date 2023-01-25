Venezuela calls to join forces against foreign interventionism | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, called on Tuesday, from Caracas, the heads of state participating in the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), in Buenos Aires, to “join forces” against interventionism abroad, especially the one that comes from the USA.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentina presents report on the pro tempore presidency of Celac

With the words “Let’s unite our voice for sovereignty and independence!”, President Maduro called on the members of Celac to demand the cessation of interventionism against free countries of the continent.

During his speech, the Venezuelan head of state stressed that it is imperative that we raise “a single voice and that Latin America and the Caribbean tell the United States of North America no more coup, enough sanctions against free and sovereign countries.”

Pointing out that “there are many tasks in the field of politics” linked to the defense of Latin America and the Caribbean as an independent territory, the president reiterated the need to “join forces and efforts to reject all kinds of interventionism by forces or powers out of our region.

He explained that, among the expressions of US interventionism in Latin America and the Caribbean, are maneuvers to destabilize society, as well as attempts to fuel practices of coups d’état and assault on power.

“The greatest of interventionism is threatening countries with military interventions, the greatest of interventionism as they have done with Venezuela, as they have done with Cuba for 60 years and with Nicaragua, imposing unilateral, illegal and immoral coercive measures, imposing criminal sanctions such as It has been imposed on the people of Venezuela to try to lead us to a collapse, to an implosion of society,” the head of state pointed out.

In relation to the situation in Venezuela, the dignitary specified that, as a result of the more than 920 illegal sanctions that weigh on the economy, the South American nation registered the loss of 99% of oil revenues, going from 56,000 million dollars in direct income to 700 million dollars.

However, he stressed that Venezuela “we have been finding our way, our path of growth, development and inclusion”, whose results are beginning to be felt in the comprehensive recovery of the economy.

Venezuela proposes creation of the Celac General Secretariat

The president also proposed the creation of the General Secretariat of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The proposal that aims to consolidate “an own organizational architecture” like the one that works in the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU), is based on the need to have “a body that articulates all the initiatives of our countries on a day-to-day basis, 365 days a year”.

Reiterating that “our organization must discuss and decide in due course the formation of a powerful General Secretariat,” the national president pointed out that the organization must carry out its role as articulating entity in favor of the integral development of Celac with dignity.

“A powerful General Secretariat of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, an organization that truly deals with the need to articulate more and more with dignity,” he added by way of ratifying the approach presented in private conversations with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández.

On behalf of Venezuela, the Head of State pointed out that it is necessary to resume the dynamic “that achieved closer positions, common public policies and common learning” to Celac, which is why he advocated the reactivation of the Councils of Ministers.

“It is necessary to take again the functioning of the Councils of Ministers by area: the Council of Defense Ministers for a common defense strategy, a geopolitical strategy; the Council of Ministers of Health, the Councils of Ministers of Education, Culture or the Economy ”, he stressed.

In this sense, he stressed that -during the first stage of Celec- the Councils of Ministers represented “a great strength and a real presence in the life of our governments, our States and our countries”.

Through an audiovisual message, President Nicolás Maduro advocated for better times for Celac with “a new rhythm of greater depth, greater depth in the articulation of peoples, States and Governments.”

“Be assured that Venezuela, Bolivarian Venezuela, our beloved Republic, will always be at the forefront of these processes,” he emphasized.

Bases for union

On the other hand, the Dignitary stressed that “the time has come for Celac to begin to build itself from within” with a clear vision “of what the future of our countries should be and the need to gradually lay solid foundations for the construction of the Union”.

He indicated that, precisely, the unity between the CELAC countries will be key to the consolidation of a new model of society “in this rebellious, Caribbean, mestizo and beautiful Latin America.”

“Union for liberation, that is the call from Bolivarian Venezuela that we make to our brothers and sisters in Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



