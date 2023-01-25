Colombia proposes to CELAC to specify integration plans | News

Report This Content

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, proposed this Tuesday to the member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) to finalize the integration on the basis of concrete projects.

During his speech at the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the regional organization, Petro assured that Celac can be the definitive space for Latin American integration “if we give it binding power” for what is done, said and agreed come true.

The Colombian head of state assured that there is a great distance between the rhetoric of Latin American integration and reality and gave as an example that the region did not know how to face the Covid-19 pandemic together.

In addition, he urged his colleagues to create strategies to improve communication between nations. In his opinion, Latin America and the Caribbean can take the experience of the European Union, which was integrated as a bloc, and use its own centrifugal forces within its diversity, to concretize that unity.

“That experience must be integrated into ours. Latin American integration has centripetal forces, which take us out of our own environment and which are logical and must be understood.”

“Mexico, without a doubt, has to talk with the United States and Canada, in the same North American space, in its own complexity. Brazil, in its power of its own economy, must talk with China, South Africa and India, trying so that the world does not becomes unipolar,” added Petro.

On the other hand, he commented that in Latin America “we have some geopolitical cards of immense power to speak, if we speak together and one is the Amazon jungle, considered the third pillar to save humanity from the climate crisis.”

He reiterated that the way out of this crisis is to reduce the use of coal and oil to zero, that is, to devalue fossil capital, which implies a real change in power and the world economy.

Petro added in his speech that in the integration in the networks in terms of electrical energy from Patagonia to Alaska, if clean energies such as wind, solar, water, geothermal energy were used, they could provide so much energy that not only the region would have security and surpluses.

He expressed that it is not only about exporting lithium or other necessary mining-energy resources, it is about industrializing it, it is about the energies starting the industrialization process alongside knowledge so that it is the mark left by the new Latin American progressivism for the future.

“We do not have to be exporters of crude oil and coal like gold used to be, having the same colonial system as five centuries ago,” emphasized the ruler.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



