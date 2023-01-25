Costa Rica confirms three cases of avian influenza | News

Report This Content

The National Animal Health Service (Senasa) of Costa Rica confirmed this Tuesday the detection of the first three cases of avian influenza Type A, Subtype H5 in wild birds of the Central American country.

Through a statement, the entity attached to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, said that these are wild pelicans found on Cocles beach, in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Limón province and that they were transferred to a quarantine area.

“The event reported in wild birds in the Costa Rican Caribbean does not affect the export of poultry products, according to the Terrestrial Animal Health Code,” the text indicated and ensures that products such as chicken, turkey and eggs can be consumed.

In the Senasa document, it specifies that epidemiological surveillance in backyard species is intensified and the personnel in charge of the care and management of birds is trained for the timely reporting of the appearance of suspicious cases.

For his part, Senasa’s head of Epidemiology, Alexis Sandi, stated that the disease “was exotic so far in Costa Rica. The identified outbreak is limited to wild birds, it has not been reported in domestic birds.”

The entity urges the population that if dead birds are observed or with any symptoms of disease, they do not approach or handle them or try to rescue or transfer them, but rather make an urgent report to the nearest Senasa office.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



