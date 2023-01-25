Mexico asks to respect the independence of countries | News

Latin America

Mexico asks to respect the independence of countries

Within the framework of the seventh Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), based in Argentina, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador called to respect the independence and sovereignty of nations.

Through a video message through his social networks, López Obrador urged integration for the Americas, but stressed that this unity will be possible without interference or hegemony.

“We are preparing the conditions for the unity of all of America, not only of Latin America and the Caribbean, but of the entire American continent. We can unite. This requires a lot of effort for economic and commercial integration, but above all for us to help each other and put aside that anachronistic policy that is the Monroe Doctrine,” he said.

The president ratified his solidarity with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, and the people of that nation in the face of the attempted coup d’état and the attacks against the headquarters of government agencies in Brasilia.

“We cannot accept attempts and much less coups d’état, neither military nor technical. We have to respect freedom and authentic democracy. It is the people who rule in democracies, not oligarchies,” he said.

Likewise, the dignitary referred to the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, which he classified as infamy, and rejected the repression unleashed by the Government of Peru against the protesters.

“We must jointly sign a statement to demand that the repression cease, that dialogue be opened, that it be the people who decide in democracy. No to authoritarianism and freedom for Pedro Castillo, because he is unjustly imprisoned,” he asserted.

The Head of State greeted all the peoples of America and said that, despite the differences of a political or ideological nature, “we agree on what is fundamental: to fight in favor of our peoples. What unites us is much more than what can tear us apart.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

