More than 50 officials fired for violating indigenous rights in Brazil | News

The Government of Brazil announced this Tuesday that it dismissed more than 50 public officials involved in violations of the rights of indigenous communities during the predecessor administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Among the 54 dismissed leaders are 11 regional coordinators of the Secretariat of Indigenous Health (SESAI), as well as 43 regional and state heads of the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (FUNAI).

The decision was made after the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced the crimes of genocide and environmental crimes against native peoples, especially the Yanomami indigenous reserve.

�� Bolsonaro and Damares are accused of genocide between the Yanomami people.

Bancada do PT na Câmara entered with criminal representation against former president Bolsonaro, former minister Damares and all the former presidents of Funai, Fundação Nacional do Índio.

��Leia: pic.twitter.com/FAX7pUliWR

— PT Brazil (@ptbrasil)

January 23, 2023

In this sense, the head of state published on his Twitter account that “more than a humanitarian crisis, what I saw in Roraima was a genocide. A premeditated crime against the Yanomami, committed by a government insensitive to the suffering of the Brazilian people.”

From this, the organizations, previously directed even by the military, will be headed by representatives of the native communities while FUNAI will form part of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

Accordingly, representatives from various benches denounced through a statement that the Yanomami indigenous people “were the victim of criminal actions and omissions, in a State policy orchestrated and conducted to lead to the annihilation of that community.”

According to the portfolio of Indigenous Peoples, 99 Yanomami children between one and four years old died last year from malnutrition, pneumonia and diarrhea caused by the advance of illegal mining in the region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



