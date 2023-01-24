Argentina presents report on the pro tempore presidency of Celac | News

Report This Content

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, highlighted the existence of a “solidary multilateralism” that will allow consensus on the Declaration of Buenos Aires, with which the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will close.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Argentina inaugurates VII Celac Summit

After the inauguration of the summit by President Alberto Fernández in a hotel in Buenos Aires, the Argentine Foreign Minister took the floor to probably announce the results expected from the meeting.

Cafiero assured: “we maintain that integration is a fundamental value to build a territory of peace, that territory with the possibility of development and solidarity in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The VII Summit ���� of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States began.

Here are the 33 countries practicing a multilateralism of solidarity to overcome the culture of hate with dialogue and respect.#UnityInDiversity pic.twitter.com/NRd5w3rOcz

– Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero)

January 24, 2023

He highlighted as an example of the progress of this integration the cooperation with organizations such as the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System ( Sela ) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture ( IICA ).

He also cited the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The foreign minister announced that the Buenos Aires Declaration has one hundred points of consensus and 11 special declarations, also all by consensus.

Cafiero presented the report on the management carried out by the pro tempore presidency of Argentina since he took office in January 2022.

“It is the fruit of dialogue and respect. It is the multilateralism of solidarity in the most vivid way that we practice and that we carry forward,” stressed the foreign minister, referring to what will be the final document, which also supposes, said the Argentine, ” defeat the culture of hate and discarding, and put above it, put before it, the strength and the culture of the encounter”.

The sessions will have the confirmed presence of more than 15 leaders, among whom, in addition to the host president, Alberto Fernández, will be Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Luis Arce (Bolivia). ), Xiomara Castro (Honduras), Mia Mottley (Barbados), Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay), Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay) and Miguel Díaz-Canel (Cuba).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

