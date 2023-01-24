President Lula highlights the value of Latin American integration | News

Report This Content

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, highlighted on Tuesday the value of the integration of the region for a “peaceful world order” and the construction of a “multipolarity”, when speaking before his peers at the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

“The region can clearly contribute to a peaceful world order, based on dialogue, the strengthening of multilateralism and the collective construction of multipolarity,” he said in his speech, in which he reaffirmed that Brazil “is back in the world.”

He warned that the world is experiencing a moment of multiple crises: pandemic, climate change, natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, pressures on food and energy security, threats to representative democracy as a form of political and social organization.

Most of these challenges, as we know, are global in nature and require collective responses.

We do not want to import particular rivalries and problems into the region. On the contrary, we want to be part of the solutions to the challenges that belong to everyone.

Celac has advanced and collaborated in this recent period to demonstrate the importance and potential of this mechanism. I learned with great satisfaction how much was built during the recent presidencies of Mexico and Argentina, which coincided with one of the most difficult international periods, she indicated.

CELAC has not remained silent in the face of the challenges of food security, energy security and climate change.

I am convinced that, in a pragmatic sense and based on collaboration with specialized organizations and agencies –such as the FAO, WHO and ECLAC, among many others– we have a lot to contribute in each of these issues.

At COP-27, in Egypt, I announced that Brazil will soon convene a Summit of Amazon Countries. The cooperation that comes from outside our region is very welcome, but it is the countries that are part of these biomes that must lead, in a sovereign way, the initiatives to care for the Amazon.

There is a clear contribution from the region to the construction of a peaceful world order, based on dialogue, the strengthening of multilateralism and the collective construction of multipolarity.

We consider it essential to develop and deepen dialogues with extra-regional partners, such as the European Union, China, India, ASIAN and, especially, the African Union.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



