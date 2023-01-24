Latin America

Confirm march to demand resignation of the president of Peru | News

Thousands of Peruvians will carry out this Tuesday a new great national march demanding the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, whom they blame for the repression of the protests that have left at least 62 people murdered.

Detainees released during intervention at University in Peru

Students, peasants, indigenous people and other popular groups announced that they will begin to gather at 4:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) this Tuesday in Plaza 2 de Mayo.

The mobilization in the capital Lima will be replicated in the main cities of the South American country.

The president of the Cusco Regional Youth Assembly, Mauro Marucho, interviewed by teleSUR, denounced that the police repression “is becoming more and more acute, there are 62 deaths from projectile impacts nationwide.”

“As a Peruvian I feel sorry that a dictatorial government (…) at the point of bullets, is trying to calm the country, it is supposedly pacifying, that is why our brothers from all over the country, from all departments, have come to the capital Lima to be able to denounce the abuse and repression,” he said.

He announced that this Tuesday, “university students, people and young people, at the national level, we are going to mobilize in the second national march in all departments.”

Following the arrest of President Pedro Castillo, who on December 7 was dismissed by Congress, which appointed Boluarte in his place, Peruvians have mobilized in rejection of what they consider a coup against democracy.

However, the demonstrations have been responded by the Boluarte government with repression that has left a balance of 62 murdered and dozens injured and detained.

This Monday, protesters who arrived in the Peruvian capital last week for what they called the takeover of Lima, marched through the streets of the center, a protest that the police repressed, firing tear gas.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

