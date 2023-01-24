Former Guatemalan President Álvaro Colom dies at 71 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Former Guatemalan President Álvaro Colom, who ruled the country between 2008 and 2012, died this Monday at the age of 71 after suffering from a type of cancer, as confirmed by the bench that brought him to power, the National Unity of Hope (UNE).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Guatemala captures three inmates to be extradited to the US in 2023

The former Minister of the Interior, Carlos Menocal, released the news through his Twitter account while stating that “President Álvaro Colom has passed away. I am sorry for his passing and join in praying for his eternal rest.”

For his part, the current Guatemalan head of state, Alejandro Giammattei, indicated that he regrets the “sensitive” death of the former president, “who tonight was ahead of us on the journey to eternity.”

President Álvaro Colom has passed away tonight. I regret his death and join in praying for his eternal rest.

— Carlos Menocal (@Carlos_Menocal)

January 24, 2023

At the same time, his ex-wife and current presidential candidate for the elections next June, Sandra Torres, expressed that he rest in peace “a noble man who always carried Guatemala in his heart. My condolences and deepest condolences to the family.”

According to international media, the former president had suffered from esophageal cancer for several years, which was disclosed in December 2020. They also specify that in the last days of his life he left the hospital to receive treatment at his home.

The death of Álvaro Colom Caballeros, former president of #Guatemala 2008-2012 for the UNE National Unity of Hope party. From 2002 to 2011 he was married to Sandra Torres Casanova, current presidential candidate for the same political group. pic.twitter.com/Mv0T9h76Mm

– Santiago Button ���� (@SantiagoteleSUR)

January 24, 2023

In this sense, Colom remained under house arrest after he was accused by the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity for alleged anomalies valued at 35 million dollars in a contract for public transportation in the capital.

The State Department of the United States Government included him in 2021 in a list where he was linked to alleged acts of corruption, for which his visa to enter the country was revoked.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report