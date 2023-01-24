They confirm 47 femicides in Paraguay during 2022 | News

Report This Content

The National Center for Documentation and Studies of Paraguay reported this Monday that 47 femicides were registered in the country during 2022 and some took place because the protection mechanisms against violence were not effective.

The director of the academic entity, Myriam Angélica González, specified that unfortunately the average number of femicides of girls and women for reasons of gender has fluctuated at 50 cases per year for almost a decade.

The defender of women’s rights stressed that “there is a direct responsibility of the Paraguayan State for not acting or preventing in time.” She reported that almost 90 percent of these crimes took place in the home and were related to the couple or the ex-partners

González asserted that the follow-up protocol for women victims of violence is not applied correctly. “The protection system, which is made up of justices of the peace, prosecutor’s offices, and the public defender’s office, failed,” the directive said.

The Observatory for Women of Paraguay, for its part, pointed out that between 2019 and 2022 a total of 143 violent deaths of women for reasons of gender were registered in the country.

These data represent an average of 36 cases per year, and one femicide every 10 days. Likewise, they reported 30 cases in the period from January to September 2022.

According to the Public Ministry of Paraguay, during the year 2021, 34 cases of feminicide were registered in the nation.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



