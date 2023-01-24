Panama registers 789 new infections of Covid-19 in one week | News

The Ministry of Health of Panama reported this Monday that 789 new infections were registered and five people died from Covid-19 between January 15 and 21.

With these data, the entity specified that it accumulates a total of 1,029,061 confirmed cases of the disease, while the number of deaths has increased to 8,594 since the start of the pandemic.

In his report, he specified that two people are in the intensive care unit (ICU), 51 hospitalized in the ward and 1,069 remain in home isolation.

On the other hand, he noted that the percentage of positivity is 4.6 percent and that the total number of recovered amounts to 1,029,061.

Regarding vaccination, official figures specify that more than 8,700,000 doses against Covid-19 have been applied in Panama.

In the case of minors between 5 and 11 years of age, they have received 482,815 pediatric doses, of which 13,730 were for infants between 6 months and 4 years, the Ministry records.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



