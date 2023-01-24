Venezuela supports the initiative of Brazil and Argentina on a common currency for the region | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced on Monday his support for the initiative presented by his counterparts from Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and from Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the creation of a common currency for the region.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuelans demand an end to US coercive measures.

“Today, President Lula da Silva and President Alberto Fernández announced that they are going to give way to the creation of a common South American currency. I announce that Venezuela is ready and we support the initiative to create a Latin American and Caribbean currency,” he said.

Within the framework of the Great National March against the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States (USA) on Venezuela, the head of state celebrated the initiative and declared “independence, union and liberation of Latin America and the Caribbean”.

In addition, the Venezuelan president sent a greeting “of union and liberation to the peoples” of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) that will meet at the VII summit to be held this Tuesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Previously, presidents Fernández and Da Silva had a meeting in which they ratified their objective of working on the integration of Latin America, assuring that they have advanced in discussions on a common South American currency “that can be used for both financial and commercial flows, reducing operating costs and our external vulnerability.

Unit against coercive measures

President Maduro also congratulated the Venezuelan people who took to the streets in the great march, highlighting their conscience and that the nation “is at peace, is united and victory belongs to the mobilized and Bolivarian people.”

“Today the people have marched for a just cause and I call on you to remain permanently mobilized, to achieve the union of the entire Venezuelan nation against the criminal sanctions that torture the economic and social body of Venezuela, against the criminal blockade and the persecution against our homeland,” he asserted.

Likewise, he indicated that every January 23 will not only commemorate the anniversary of the “historical awakening, of that civic-military rebellion of the people against the last military dictatorship,” but that from this day it will also “be to commemorate the victory of the people of Venezuela against Yankee imperialism and its defeated coup”.

The president stressed that the revolutionary people mobilized in the streets have shown once again that “we are the majority, we are joy, that we are the children of Hugo Chávez Frías.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report