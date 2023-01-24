Cuban President holds meeting with businessmen in Argentina | News

Report This Content

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, held a meeting on Monday with more than 60 Argentine businessmen as part of his agenda, within the framework of his visit to the country for the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the president stated that “we started the day in Argentina with a productive exchange with businessmen on investment and trade opportunities in Cuba.”

He highlighted the interest and potential for the development and expansion of economic and commercial relations between companies from both countries.

In turn, the Presidency of Cuba indicated that issues such as the potential in the development of tourism, the restart of Cubana de Aviación flights, and projects in the agricultural, health and biotechnology sectors were addressed at the meeting.

“I am convinced that we are going to continue advancing and consolidating our relations, and that every time the projects that we are developing together are going to have a growing benefit for both parties,” said Díaz-Canel, quoted in the press release of the Presidency .

Among those attending the meeting were the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez; as well as the Secretary of Development Planning and Federal Competitiveness in Argentina, Jorge Neme.

On the other hand, the president of Cuba also had a meeting with Argentine artists, intellectuals and academics and expressed that “we highlight the decisive role of emancipatory ideas in the face of current challenges.”

����❤����| With Argentine artists, intellectuals and academics, he meets #NOW President @DiazCanelBwho is in #Argentina to participate in the #CELAC.

It is very exciting to see all of them. We arrive with a fraternal hug, of affection and deep admiration for you. pic.twitter.com/CEvqnNnx2x

– Presidency Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

January 23, 2023

“The cultural ties between Argentina and Cuba are strengthened and are the vital support of our relationship. This is how we corroborated it in an emotional meeting with Argentine artists, intellectuals and academics,” said the president.

The head of state told the attendees that “with your encouragement, the defense you make and the support you give, from the expressions of art you are part of that creative resistance of the Cuban people.”

More than 70 artists, intellectuals and academics were present at the meeting, among them the Minister of Culture of Argentina, Tristán Bauer; and the journalist Stella Calloni.

“We are with you, together with Our America, always have the assurance that Cuba will never fail you,” President Díaz-Canel emphasized.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



