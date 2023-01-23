Popular movement advocates the integration in the Celac summit | News

Report This Content

Political, union and social organizations of member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) will advocate on Monday in Argentina for regional integration and respect for the sovereignty of peoples in several of their activities, sources from the event reported.

Brazilian president arrives in Argentina for Celac summit

Local media point out that representatives of groups such as the Frente Grande, the Evita Movement, the Communist Party, La Cámpora, the Central de Trabajadores de este país (CTA) and the CTA Autónoma, will offer a morning press conference.

Hours later, an event will be held at the Malvinas e Islas del Atlántico Sur Museum, in this capital, where issues of relevance to the region and the movements of workers, trade unionists, indigenous peoples, and human rights defenders, among others, will be addressed.

����✊️| The Popular Movements mobilized at the Brazilian Embassy in repudiation of the destabilizing actions of former President Bolsonaro and his followers.

All our support and solidarity to @LulaOficial and the Brazilian people. pic.twitter.com/evWZbgSoVC

– Evita Movement (@EvitaMovement)

January 10, 2023

They will make public a declaration that they will deliver tomorrow to the leaders present at the Summit, in which it is asserted that regional unity is an essential condition to achieve true independence and consolidate the region as a zone of peace.

In addition, the document urges the governments of the member countries to seek joint responses to key issues on the global agenda, the defense of the interests of the peoples, the rejection of all types of colonialism in the region, as well as the denunciation on the British presence in Argentine territory.

We reaffirm the legitimate rights of Argentina over the Malvinas, Georgias and South Sandwich Islands, in addition to the surrounding maritime spaces and we repudiate any blockade against any nation, we demand the termination of the existing ones and the definition of reparation mechanisms for those who suffer them, indicates the text.

In this way, it condemns the economic, commercial and financial siege imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than six decades and demands respect for the resolutions of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization. It also requests that Washington remove Cuba from the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism.

The organizations call for joint actions to demand the dismantling of the military bases installed by the United States in Latin America and the Caribbean, rejecting US interference, especially on the 200th anniversary of the Monroe Doctrine.

In this sense, they denounce the coup actions in nations like Peru and Brazil; as well as the recent assassination attempts against the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, and against the Colombian, Francia Márquez.

These initiatives will be attended by Descamisados, Populismo K, the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, the American Association of Jurists, the Juan Perón National Current and Espacio Puebla.

The statement is also supported by the Association of Fiscal Employees of Chile, the Union of State Workers and Public Services of Colombia, the Confederation of Public Servants of Brazil and the Association of Municipal Employees and Workers of Uruguay.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



