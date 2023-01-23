Reina Baja community leader assassinated in Caquetá, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced this Monday that the community leader and secretary of the Community Action Board of the Reina Baja village, Samuel Sabi Dorado, was murdered in the municipality of La Montañita, department of Caquetá, Colombia.

Another social leader is assassinated in Colombia, the fifth in 2023

The entity specified that the leader was killed in the early hours of last Saturday by an unknown group of armed men, who forced him to leave his residence.

In this sense, the Ombudsman’s Office issued an early alert for the entire department in which it points out the threats and attacks against life and personal integrity against community leaders.

Samuel Knew Golden

01/21/23

La Montanita, Caqueta

Samuel Sabí Dorado was a recognized leader and current secretary of the Community Action Board of the Reina Baja village in the municipality of La Montañita, Caquetá. In addition, he was president of the same JAC for two periods. pic.twitter.com/P9gVM1epuX

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 23, 2023

At the same time, the agency specified that the restrictions on the right to assembly, imposed by the armed groups present in the area, are added to this, which affects the autonomy of the communities.

At the same time, it was emphasized that in the department the risk increases on the organizational processes classified as left-wing, while the case of the “Communal Nuclei” was specified in a special way.

Similarly, Indepaz pointed out that the armed groups that are present in the area are the Border Commandos and the Miller Perdomo Front 62 of the Central General Staff.

With this death, there are six social leaders assassinated in the course of this year, meanwhile, 1,415 leaders have been killed since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



