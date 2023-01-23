Venezuelans demand an end to US coercive measures | News

Latin America

Venezuelans demand an end to US coercive measures

The Venezuelan popular movement mobilizes this Monday to commemorate the overthrow, 65 years ago, of the Marco Pérez Jiménez dictatorship, as well as the demand for the end of the unilateral coercive measures promoted by the United States against Caracas.

The president himself, Nicolás Maduro, announced the mobilization on Monday: “Today, January 23, the people are mobilizing in the streets to demand that the criminal sanctions imposed against Venezuela be lifted. Enough of the blockades, of economic and financial persecution that has caused a brutal impact on the people. Let’s go United!”

In this sense, the Venezuelan president explained that “the people keep alive the rebellious spirit of January 23 that took to the streets to achieve democracy, the sovereign will will never again be betrayed.”

In Revolution, the rebellious spirit of January 23rd is kept alive, that powerful unity of the People that rescued democracy, emerges every time the Homeland is threatened. The sovereign will will never again be betrayed. pic.twitter.com/Pv8T6QRgZk

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)
January 23, 2023

He thus refers to the statement of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) which says that the demonstration will serve to rescue “the national historical memory of the betrayal of the Venezuelan people with the nefarious Punto Fijo Pact, the original name of which was the Pact of New York or the Rockefeller Pact.”

In this sense, the communiqué-convocation points out that “January 23 is a date of a historic moment for our heroic people, who were betrayed in their victory and their desires for democracy, change, equality, freedom and social justice for a right-wing leadership that was subservient to imperial interests, as their behavior has always been”.

The people of Caracas will not stay at home and will take to the streets of the city this Monday, January 23, in rejection of the sanctions and criminal blockade against our Homeland.

Two exit points:

�� Capuchin Square
�� Plaza Sucre

�� 10:00 AM

We are waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/YB5Mh3tvg7

– PSUV (@PartidoPSUV)
January 23, 2023

So, the PSUV calls to commemorate, with the demonstration, “the anti-democratic maneuvers of the heirs of the Punto Fijo Pact expressed in those leaders of the right-wing parties that always seek to harm the people and the homeland.”

On January 23, 1958, the tyranny of General Marcos Pérez Jiménez ended.

The main leaders of the Bolivarian Revolution have confirmed their participation in the mobilizations of this day in Caracas.



