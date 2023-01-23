World Social Forum returns to Porto Alegre, Brazil | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The World Social Forum (WSF) will begin this Monday in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre until January 28, which will concentrate most of the activities in the State Legislative Assembly.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Brazilian president arrives in Argentina for Celac summit

Although the program of the event presents a smaller format in this edition, more than 150 activities will be carried out, including social, political and cultural debates, by union and popular organizations from Rio Grande do Sul and Brazil.

As part of the forum, this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. (local time) is scheduled the traditional WSF March in the center of Porto Alegre, specifically from Largo Glênio Peres to Matriz Square.

VAI COMEÇAR O WORLD SOCIAL FORUM ✊��

Starting today, Porto Alegre will once again be the stage of the organization of the fights for a more just and egalitarian world. The World Social Forum has made a historic contribution to the defense of democracy and the sovereignty of the peoples. pic.twitter.com/ahCL6EA95V

— Bruna Rodrigues (@bru_rodrigues65)

January 23, 2023

The conveners highlighted that “with the victory of democracy in October 2022, Brazil opened a window of opportunity for itself and for the world in the fight against fascism, racism, patriarchy and inequalities.”

“This change is popular, it is democratic, it is black, it is indigenous, it is feminist, it is in defense of the environment and it will only be effective if there is popular organization and mobilization from the beginning,” they added.

Likewise, the organizers pointed out that this edition is not convened by the International Council while they stressed that due to the short time for convening and mobilizing, the event will focus on Self-managed Activities and Convergence.

World Social Forum Agenda 01/24:

At 9 a.m. I will be present at the Legislative Memorial (Rua Duque de Caxias, 1029).

At 2:00 p.m. March of the maconha and trans visibility. Online event.

Às 16h Green Roda on public policies and medicinal cannabis. Online event. pic.twitter.com/0kr7ozflNR

— Leonel Radde (@LeonelRadde)

January 23, 2023

In accordance with the Charter of Principles of the WSF, the space founded in 2001 “was configured as a permanent world process of search and construction of political alternatives to neoliberalism.”

The forum, hosted from its first moments by the city of Porto Alegre, is held in parallel to the same date that the Davo World Economic Forum is held as a counterpart to the imperialist hegemonic policy.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report