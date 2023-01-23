Detainees released during intervention at the University of San Marcos in Peru | News

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Sunday that most of the students and people detained during the police intervention at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) were released after completing the police proceedings.

They denounce the Minister of the Interior after eviction at the University of San Marcos

“Once the proceedings at the police headquarters have been completed and the corresponding police report has been received, the provincial criminal prosecutor has ordered the release of 192 people, leaving one person detained for having a (previous) requisition,” said the statement released by the Peruvian Public Ministry in its twitter account.

The detainees were at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri) and the Anti-Terrorism Directorate (Dircote) of the Peruvian police.

In the statement, the Peruvian prosecutor’s office indicated that a person was detained because he had a complaint against him.

However, the rest of the detained people regained their freedom to return to their cities after camping at the UNMSM headquarters to participate in the demonstrations against President Dina Boluarte in the Peruvian capital.

The Public Ministry also announced that it ordered the initiation of preliminary proceedings for the alleged commission of crimes against property against the University of San Marcos. This after the high house of studies denounced the actions carried out by the National Police on the university campus.

The UNMSM indicated through a statement that it only asked the police authorities to release the doors taken by the students and protesters.

“On Saturday, January 21, the National Police of Peru, in an evident use of force, entered the university campus, without the presence of the Ombudsman’s Office or the representative of the Public Ministry. Therefore, we denounce the abuse of authority towards our intervened students”, reads the document.

�� #RELEASE | The @UNMSMGiven the events that occurred on Saturday, January 21 of this year and the great misinformation that circulates in the media in general, clarifies the following. pic.twitter.com/ypQFN008HM

– National University of San Marcos (@UNMSM_)

January 22, 2023

Hundreds of people mobilized in the Peruvian capital in support of those detained at the San Marcos University and demanded their immediate release.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



