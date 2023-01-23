Massacre in the Mexican state of Veracruz leaves six dead | News

The Mexican state of Veracruz witnessed a new massacre on Sunday, confirming the death of six people in an armed attack that occurred on a highway in this Mexican entity.

Death toll rises to 17 after riot in Mexico prison

“So far, six people have been killed and one injured” in “the attacks with a firearm” registered on the Veracruz-Jalapa highway, reported the Veracruz Secretary of Public Security, without offering more details about the macabre event.

Among those killed in the shooting are two minors who were traveling with three other people in a van, while inside a taxi, one man died and another was shot.

So far, 6 people have died and 1 injured.

We urge citizens to remain calm and we appreciate your collaboration in reporting any act constituting a crime to 9-1-1 and 089.

– SSP Veracruz (@SP_Veracruz)

January 23, 2023

Agents from the Mexican Navy, the Mexican Army, the National Guard and the State Police arrived at the site of the shooting to initiate investigations and find those allegedly responsible for the massacre.

The Red Code was activated in the port of Veracruz, after this Sunday afternoon a shooting was recorded on the Veracruz-Xalapa highway in the area known as Las Bajadas, very close to the Military Base.

Via @yhaito correspondent of @WRADIOMexico pic.twitter.com/xZBJ6QCtRb

– Salvador Zaragoza Andrade (@SalvadorZA)

January 22, 2023

Since December, the state of Veracruz has been involved in a wave of violence that has affected former officials and municipal officials, as well as the general population.

According to official figures, in 2022 this Mexican entity registered 854 intentional homicides, of which 513 were with a firearm and 105 with a knife.

The state of Veracruz has become one of the routes most used by drug traffickers for the shipment and transfer of drugs to the United States.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



