President of Cuba arrives in Argentina for Celac summit | News

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday to participate in the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The Cuban president was received at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, in Ezeiza, by Argentine Vice Foreign Minister Pablo Tettamanti.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the Caribbean ruler described Celac as indispensable, an integration mechanism that we have the duty and the opportunity to revitalize, he said.

We are now in #Argentinaa nation to which we are united by close ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation, which we hope to strengthen and continue to expand.

I keep fond memories of my first visit to Che’s homeland and unforgettable displays of affection for Fidel and #Cuba. pic.twitter.com/GayCOO388G

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

January 23, 2023

“We aspire that unity in diversity, a key principle that we share, allows us to act as a solid regional family to promote and project the discussion of a global agenda to Latin America and the Caribbean,” Díaz-Canel said.

Cuba has participated in all the Celac summits and during his pro-tempore presidency he worked to further integrate the Caribbean countries into the organization.

At the II Summit in Havana in 2014, the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace was born, an essential document for integration in the region.

The Cuban president traveled to Argentina for the first time in December 2019 for the inauguration of Alberto Fernández and took the opportunity to visit, among other places of interest, the museum erected in the former Navy School of Mechanics (ESMA), a center for torture during the military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Several heads of state confirmed their attendance at the Celac Summit, an organization that brings together around 33 nations of the region and that in this, its seventh edition, has Argentina as pro tempore president.





