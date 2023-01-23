Brazilian President arrives in Argentina for the Celac summit | News

Report This Content

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, landed on Sunday night in the Argentine capital to participate in the VII Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and hold a meeting with his counterpart Argentine Alberto Fernandez.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Lula begins his first international tour in Argentina

Lula da Silva landed in Argentina shortly after 9:00 p.m. and was received by Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

The VII Summit of Celac Heads of State will be marked by the return of Brazil to the regional integration mechanism.

On the sidelines of the new Celac summit, the Brazilian president will hold a meeting with his counterpart Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández.

From the Argentine Government they indicated that both leaders intend to advance in the discussions on a common South American currency

“We decided to advance in the discussions on a common South American currency that can be used for both financial and commercial flows, reducing operating costs and reducing our external vulnerability,” says a statement from the Government of Alberto Fernández.

They will also express their condemnation of all forms of anti-democratic extremism and political violence, and advocated consolidating peace and democracy in the region.

It is expected that during the meeting, spaces for cooperation and dialogue that were suspended by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be reactivated.

The text indicates that Lula da Silva and Alberto Fernández will work on issues related to the fight against hunger and poverty, health, education, sustainable development, confrontation with climate change and the reduction of inequalities.

This Monday’s meeting will be the first presidential meeting between Brazil and Argentina in more than three years.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

